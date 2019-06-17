U.S. Marshals alert public of phone scam using their number

Posted 7:46 pm, June 17, 2019, by

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Indiana are issuing a warning to the public regarding a phone scam in which impostors appear to be calling from the district office’s actual phone number in an effort to trick people into sending them money.

“This tactic is known as neighbor spoofing, where scammers using technology to modify what number appears on your caller ID to impersonate phone numbers from friends, local businesses, and in our case, law enforcement, to appear legit” said Marshal Dan McClain of the Southern District of Indiana.

McClain said his office has received hundreds of calls nationwide regarding the scam.

U.S. Marshals say during these scam calls, crooks try to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. The scammers then tell victims they can pay the fine by purchasing a prepaid debit card or gift card and read the card number over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, please report it to your local FBI office  and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, which can detect fraud patterns from the information gathered and share that data with law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals offer the following tips if you encounter this scam or one like it:

  • U.S. Marshals will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.
  • Don’t divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.
  • Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and to the FTC.
  • You can remain anonymous when you report.
  • If scammer provides a court order, authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.