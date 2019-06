× Man killed in Elwood apartment fire

ELWOOD, Ind. — The Elwood Fire Department says one person has died as a result of an apartment fire.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to an apartment on South B Street.

The fire department says an adult male was found in the living room of an apartment unit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.