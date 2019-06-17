IPS launches free summer break meal program

Posted 2:16 pm, June 17, 2019

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Breakfast and lunch will be served across the Indiana Public Schools (IPS) district starting Monday in an effort to make sure students are receiving regular meals during summer break.

Children 18 and younger receive their meals for free, while adults can purchase breakfast for $2.25 and lunch for $3.75, according to IPS. Children do not have to be IPS students to get the meals.

Meals will be served from June 17 through July 26. No meals will be served on July 4.

Below is a document with each participating locations’ dates, times and addresses:

