Indy Learning Team works with students, helps them read before they fall behind

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today are kicking off our second annual CBS4 Reads Book Drive. This year we’re asking you again to help us collect elementary-aged books for Indianapolis Public Schools students.

We’re on a mission to get kids excited and learn to love reading.

Another group that’s on that same mission is the Indy Learning Team. They work with students, teaching them the best ways to read before they fall behind.

In Indiana, six out of ten fourth graders are reading at or below their reading level.

For students who work with the Indy Learning Team, that’s a much different number.

70% of first graders who work with the Indy Learning Team are reading at grade level.

“Studies show that the first grade reading levels is linked to lifelong literacy so we really need to make that happen, and the Indy Learning Team, through our programs with explicit instruction, have brought kids up many grade levels in a year and in some that love of learning.”

“Seeing a kid who has built the confidence from being able to read is so joyful, you know that you’ve created opportunity. We build confidence in them, but we also learn so much from them.”

The Indy Learning Team is always looking for volunteers to expand their resources. You can find more info here.