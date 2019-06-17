Heiress, jeans queen, Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

Posted 10:42 am, June 17, 2019

American heiress and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt discuss her poetry on the CBS Radio program 'The Music Room,' where three of them, set to music by composer Alan Hovhaness, were performed by opera singer Nell Tangeman under the title 'Canticle for Voice, Strings, and Woodwinds,' New York, New York, early 1950s. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ’80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.

The news was announced via a CNN report voiced by Cooper. CNN reported that she died at her home and was suffering from advanced stomach cancer.

