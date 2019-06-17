Former Egyptian president Morsi dies in court

Posted 12:23 pm, June 17, 2019, by

CAIRO, EGYPT - JULY 31: Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi participates in a meeting U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, at the Presidential Palace on July 31, 2012 in Cairo, Egypt. Secretary Panetta is on a four day trip to the Middle-East with stops in Tunisia, Egypt, Israel and Jordan before returning to Washington. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state TV says the country’s ousted President Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died.

The state TV says the 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session Monday in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.

Morsi, who hailed from Egypt’s largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country’s first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. The military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group’s leaders.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.