Family rescued from Parke County creek after ORV is swept away by floodwater

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – A Rockville family was found clinging to an off-road vehicle in Putnam County after trying to cross a flooded roadway Sunday.

Indiana conservation officers say they responded to the scene around 3 p.m. and found the vehicle had been swept off County Road 100 by current and into Little Raccoon Creek. The vehicle was lodged on a large rock.

Conservation officers used an airboat to rescue a 61-year old man, a 25-year old woman and three juveniles. Crews were able to return the family to shore, injury free.

Officers are discouraging drivers from attempting to cross any flooded roadway.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Department, Parke County EMS and the Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department helped at the scene.