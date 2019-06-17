Colts launch contest allowing one fan to catch passes from Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning reacts during a ceremony honoring the 10-year anniversary of the Super Bowl winning team at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts launched a contest to celebrate the 100th season of the NFL.

One lucky fan will win the chance to catch passes from former Colts quarterback and Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning.

The contest winner and three guests will receive a limo ride to meet Manning on July 25, 2019 in Indianapolis The winner then will be on the receiving end of four passes from the five-time NFL MVP.

In addition, the winner and three guests will receive an autographed football from Manning.

In order to win, all you have to do is fill out this form. Entries are accepted through June 15.

You must live in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio or Illinois in order to be eligible to win.

