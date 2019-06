× Child drowns after falling into pool in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.– A 2-year-old child drowned Monday after falling into a Hendricks County pool.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Bradford Road, just east of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

It’s unclear at this time how long the child had been in the pool before being pulled out.

This story is developing.