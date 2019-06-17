× Brown County State Park closes due to lack of usable water caused by flooding

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Brown County State Park and its inn, Abe Martin, have been closed to the public because of water issues.

The Indiana Department of Resources announced Monday that the heavy rainfall over the last several days has caused a lack of usable water.

DNR says the park will remain closed Tuesday and the decision about closures after that will be made on a day-to-day basis.

The park’s water source is Ogle Lake, which is within park boundaries. Water is drawn from the lake and is treated through the park’s in-house facility.

The larger-than-normal quantities of water coming into the lake have brought soil with it, increasing the water’s turbidity. DNR says the high turbidity prevents the system from reducing it for treatment quickly enough at the intake site. This has resulted in an insufficient quantity of water to supply park facilities.

The DNR Engineering staff and consultants who designed the system are on site working on the issue.

All campers who were in the park, about 50, are being notified, and the 16 campers who were scheduled to come in Monday night and Tuesday have been notified.

Abe Martin was at about 50 percent occupancy. All guests are going home, and guests expected Monday were contacted and alerted.