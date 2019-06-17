At least 2 hurt in shooting near Toronto Raptors parade, police say

TORONTO – At least two people were shot Monday when gunfire near the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship parade sent throngs of basketball fans running.

Toronto police said the two victims are now being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries after a shooting close to Nathan Phillips Square in Downtown Toronto.

Officers arrested two people and recovered two firearms, police said.

Global News reports that politicians including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stayed at the event and asked others to remain calm, and paradegoers returned to the celebration after the shooting.

Twitter users at the scene posted videos of the chaotic moments after the shots:

This is a developing story.

 

