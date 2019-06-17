× Flash Flood Watch continues through Tuesday afternoon, more heavy rain expected

We have a Flash Flood Watch across the southern half of the state through 2 p.m. Tuesday. Strong storms developed Monday afternoon and heavy rain is likely through the evening.

Our wet weather pattern will continue for final three days of Spring. We’ll have a warm, humid week with a daily chance for scattered storms Tuesday through Thursday. Summer begins Friday morning and we’ll get a break from rain to end the work week.

The reprieve from rain will be short-lived as more storms will develop Saturday and Sunday.

The preliminary count from Saturday night’s storms now stands at nine tornadoes. Eight of those touched down in central Indiana with one reported over the eastern part of the state. The final tornado tally will be released once damage investigations have been completed.

We have had over five inches of rain this month.

Farmers were able to make progress planting crops last week.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for central Indiana through 2pm Tuesday.

Scattered storms are likely Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered storms are likely Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered storms are likely Thursday afternoon.

Summer begins Friday

We’ll have a dry start to Summer.

Scattered storms are likely Saturday afternoon.

Scattered storms are likely Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely this week.

We had 9 tornadoes across the state Saturday evening.

We have had 25 tornadoes across the state so far this year.