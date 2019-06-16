Tornado in Monroe County leaves behind significant damage

MONROE COUNTY, Ind– Hoosiers in Monroe County are picking up the pieces this morning after tornado rippled through the area.

Monroe County Emergency Management officials say

In Ellettsville, winds were so strong that it ripped  the front of a  home along Dittemore Street  off. The living room and bedroom were visible from the road.

Ellettsville resident Tim Sherfield says he was hosting a high school graduation party for his daughter when the tornado touched down.

“It looked like almost a finger coming down and then it like touched the ground and when it touched the ground, it just took off.  It kind of went around where we were at and they formed and they went this direction,” he explained.

Luckily, everyone was able to seek shelter.

Monroe county emergency management officials say they will continue to clear debris from the roadways.

But they are warning residents it could take weeks to have everything cleaned-up.

