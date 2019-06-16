× Officials confirm tornado touchdown in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — NWS surveyors say they’ve confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck Beech Grove Saturday evening. They are still working on determining its exact path.

No injuries were reported.

Several buildings sustained major damage, including the high school.

The city’s community center is available as a shelter for residents. The Red Cross, Salvation Army, along with various county and city departments, are all on hand to help residents. Mayor Dennis Buckley said during a press conference Sunday morning that the city is operating “on a normal basis.”