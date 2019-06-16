Tornado Watch for several Indiana counties until 2 a.m.

‘Mayberry Car’ damaged again after early morning accident

Posted 8:20 am, June 16, 2019, by

DANVILLE, Ind. — For the second time this year, Danville’s iconic ‘Mayberry Car’ has been damaged in an accident.

Police say the car was hit just before 7 a.m. Sunday. The driver involved in the collision, a 20-year-old male, says he fell asleep and woke up when his Honda CRV struck the car. He stayed on scene until officers arrived. Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs are a factor in the crash.

Several street signs and a large concrete flower pot were also damaged in the incident.

