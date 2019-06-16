Tornado Watch for several Indiana counties until 2 a.m.

IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 8:39 am, June 16, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS - What are the political implications of the President's controversial comments on 'taking dirt' on opponents from foreign governments? What do the latest polls tell us about the race for President in 2020?

And how are political experts reacting to Mayor Pete Buttigieg's speech on foreign policy last week at Indiana University?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including the race for President, and the scrutiny over Mayor Joe Hogsett's housing numbers after an investigation by the IndyStar.

