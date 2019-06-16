IN Focus: Brooks won’t seek 5th term in Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Republican Rep. Susan Brooks will not seek a fifth term in Congress.

Brooks, 58, announced on Friday morning that she will retire as U. S. Representative for the 5th District of Indiana at the end of her current term. She still has 18 months left in this term.

She says she spent 16 of the last 22 years in some form of public service, and she’s ready to spend more time with her family.

In the video above, Brooks tells us about her decision, saying she's ruling out any run for political office in the future.

"I am ruling it out, which I know is unusual," said Brooks. "After 16 years in public service, I’m ready to close that chapter. I’m not interested in pursuing other public office. I’m not going to pursue other public office."

Brooks' announcement sets off a flurry of speculation about who will run for her seat, with Brooks herself acknowledging there will be many Republicans interested in pursuing the nomination. On the other side of the aisle, former State Rep. Christina Hale told us Friday she is considering a run for Congress in the fifth district.

Other elected officials were quick to praise Brooks after her decision was announced on Friday:

I’m proud to have served alongside my good friend @SusanWBrooks and to have witnessed her tireless advocacy for Hoosiers and our great state. Her thoughtful and common-sense approach to policy will be deeply missed in Congress. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 14, 2019

.@SusanWBrooks and I came to Congress together, and she’s been not only a trusted colleague but a dear friend. I’m grateful for her public service and her tireless work to advance commonsense solutions and support the next generation of leaders. — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) June 14, 2019

