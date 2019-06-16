Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Lawrence County until 11 p.m.

Closer look at paths of Saturday evening’s tornadoes

June 16, 2019

Six tornadoes in central Indiana have been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Indianapolis from Saturday’s storms.  Three additional tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.  The number of tornadoes could increase as NWS survey teams visit more counties Monday.

Here is a closer look at the paths of tornadoes that have currently been surveyed.

EF-2 Tornado near Ellettsville:

EF-2 Tornado in eastern Greene County:

EF-1 Tornado in Beech Grove:

EF-1 Tornado in Owen County:

EF-0 Tornado in eastern Marion County:

 

