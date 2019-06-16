Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Lawrence County until 11 p.m.

6 tornadoes in central Indiana Saturday, NWS confirms

Posted 6:40 pm, June 16, 2019

Damage in Ellettsville. (Photo By Darius Johnson)

The Nation Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes tore through central Indiana Saturday.

Marion County suffered two tornadoes. An EF-0 tornado and an EF-1 caused damage in Beech Grove.

Monroe County suffered damage when an EF-2 tornado ripped through Ellettsville.

Owen County saw an EF-1 tornado cut through the town of Freedom.

Green County experienced an EF-2 tornado that started in Koleen and ended around Solsberry.

NWS did confirm there was a tornado in Rush County, but they are yet to survey the area to determine the strength and path size of the tornado.

