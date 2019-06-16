× 6 tornadoes in central Indiana Saturday, NWS confirms

The Nation Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes tore through central Indiana Saturday.

Marion County suffered two tornadoes. An EF-0 tornado and an EF-1 caused damage in Beech Grove.

JUST IN: A @NWSIndianapolis storm survey found damage in Beech Grove to be caused from an EF1 #tornado. #INwx Max Wind: 100 mph

Path Length: 1.86 miles

Path Width: 200 yards — John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 16, 2019

Monroe County suffered damage when an EF-2 tornado ripped through Ellettsville.

JUST IN: A storm survey completed by @NWSIndianapolis finds damage near Ellettsville, IN was created by an EF2 #tornado. #INwx Max Wind: 130 mph

Path Length: 3.7 miles

Path Width: 400 yards — John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 16, 2019

Owen County saw an EF-1 tornado cut through the town of Freedom.

JUST IN: A storm survey completed by @NWSIndianapolis finds damage near Ellettsville, IN was created by an EF2 #tornado. #INwx Max Wind: 130 mph

Path Length: 3.7 miles

Path Width: 400 yards — John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 16, 2019

Green County experienced an EF-2 tornado that started in Koleen and ended around Solsberry.

JUST IN: A storm survey by @NWSIndianapolis finds damage in eastern Greene County was caused by EF2 #tornado. Tornado started near Koleen, IN and ended near Solsberry, IN. #INwx Max Wind: 130 mph

Path Length: 3.52 miles

Path Width: 400 yards — John Dissauer (@johndissauer) June 16, 2019

NWS did confirm there was a tornado in Rush County, but they are yet to survey the area to determine the strength and path size of the tornado.