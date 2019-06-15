× Police investigating early morning Indy shooting as aggravated assault

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was shot early Saturday morning on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed to FOX59 that a person was shot in the 2300 block of Groff Avenue. 911 operators received a call about a possible shooting shortly before 5 a.m. Responding officers were able to locate a victim who was suffering from at least one apparent gun-shot wound.

EMS personnel described the person as being conscious and alert. At this time the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Police say the incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

Detectives with IMPD were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses. A motive has not been established but police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.