Marion man in hospital after shooting

MARION, Ind. — The Marion Police Department says a man is in the hospital after being shot at a home in Marion.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, police say they and Marion General Hospital personnel were called to a home in the 5000 block of Prestwick Square for a person shot.

When they arrived, responders found a 30-year-old Marion man suffering two gunshot wounds and immediately began treating him.

The man was taken via ambulance to Marion General Hospital before being air-lifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, according to officials.

Marion police say the man went into surgery Saturday morning and is considered to be in “stable-critical condition.”

Police say they are in the early stages of an investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).