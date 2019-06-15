× Man in critical condition after early morning shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a man was shot at a home on the 400 block of Garden Grace Drive. 911 operators received a call about a person shot at a nearby home shortly before 4:00 a.m. Responding officers located the man suffering from at least one apparent gun-shot wound at a home on the 10000 block of E Washington Street. Police believe the victim was taken to the second home where friends called police.

EMS personnel were dispatched and transported the victim to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Health Hospital for treatment. Medics say the male was placed in critical injuries as a result of his injuries.

The name or identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched to crime scenes and quickly began interviewing witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency are also assisting in the investigation by gathering any potential evidence.

It’s unclear if police have made any arrests or have any suspects in custody in relation to the shooting.

Any one with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).