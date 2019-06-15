Behind the Badge: IMPD officers strike up unlikely friendship with 95-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN –A pair of IMPD police officers have taken it upon themselves to “adopt” a 95-year-old man.

North District patrolman Chad Montgomery said he first met Leon Rhodes while following up on a hit and run accident on the 95-year-old’s block. After talking, Montgomery learned Rhodes, was living by himself, in poor health, and had no family to check up on him.

“After that it was just well ill come by and check in on you,” Montgomery said.

Eventually Montgomery reached out to Robyn Frazier, a detective with IMPD’s Behavioral Health Unit. Frazier also struck up a friendship with Rhodes.

“The first time I came out we just kind of had a special bond,” Frazier said.

Frazier says she now visits Leon 2-3 times every week, helping him with anything he needs like trips to the grocery store, taking him to doctor’s appointments, and keeping him company.

“I wash his clothes at my house sometimes. His 96th birthday is on august 8th so we’re trying to throw him a surprise birthday party. My parents are going to make him a little vest with the police logo,” Frazier said.

Frazier, Montgomery and Rhodes all say their relationship runs deeper than any of them could have imagined.

“I enjoy having the around me… They’re just good to me that’s all,” Leon said.

Both Montgomery and Frazier say their relationship with Leon is proof of the difference you can make in someone’s life with just a little effort.

“To throw the old cliché out that’s why we do what we do,” Montgomery said.

“It just reinforces why I wanted to be a police officer, I wanted to help people,” Frazier said.

Officers says their next goal is to get Leon a new pair of dentures just in time for his 96th birthday.