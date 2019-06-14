South Carolina woman driving child’s toy truck charged with public intoxication

Posted 10:05 am, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07AM, June 14, 2019

Photo of Megan Holman, Oconee County Detention Center.

WALHALLA, S.C.—Police in South Carolina pulled over a woman driving a child’s Power Wheels truck on the street.

Wahalla Police Chief Sean Brinson said officers arrested Megan Holman, 25, on Monday. She was charged with public intoxication.

Brinson told WYFF that officers responded to the scene after someone called authorities about a suspicious person.

He said Holman was about a mile from her house at the time of her arrest, and she was under the influence of a narcotic.

