Northbound I-65 closed near Bartholomew/Jackson county line due to multi-vehicle crash

Posted 10:35 am, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:36AM, June 14, 2019

Crash closes northbound I-65 near the Bartholomew County/Jackson County line (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-65 near the Jackson/Bartholomew County line.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police say the collision happened near mile marker 56 on Friday.

According to Wheeles, drivers should avoid the area and use US 31 or SR 11 as alternate routes.

It’s unclear at this point if anyone is injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

