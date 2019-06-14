× Mandatory evacuations ordered after crash leads to hydrochloric acid spill in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – A crash involving two semi trucks led to mandatory evacuations in Tipton County, where officials were concerned about a hydrochloric acid spill.

According to the Tipton Police Department, the crash happened on the railroad tracks at County Road 100 S and U.S. 31 northbound just north of State Road 28. U.S. 31 and SR 28 are closed northbound to Division Road. The southbound portion is open.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m.

Houses on the east side of U.S. 31 from County Road 100 S to Division Road are under a mandatory evacuation due to a smoky cloud. Tipton police described the spill as “significant.”

Several agencies are involved in the response, including Tipton police, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, Hamilton County Hazmat, Tipton County Hazmat, Tipton County EMA and Indiana State Police.

A representative from Norfolk and Southern was also at the scene to assess the railroad, which is closed at the crash site due to the amount of debris.