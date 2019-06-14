× Man charged with OWI after allegedly crashing into Carmel house

CARMEL, Ind. – A man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police say he crashed into a home in Carmel early Friday morning.

The Carmel Police Department says officers responded to the house in the 12500 block of Carmel Gardens shortly after midnight.

When police arrived, they say the vehicle had already left the scene, but officers quickly located and stopped the vehicle south of 116th St. and Rangeline Rd.

After investigating, police arrested 20-year-old Jackson Angus on the charges of operating while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol by a minor, and leaving the scene of an accident. He was then transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Police say nobody was injured in the crash. The house did sustain heavy damage. However, the residents were able to remain inside.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Carmel police at 317-571-2500.