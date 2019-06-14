Great forecast for Zoobilation, but active weekend ahead

Posted 6:25 am, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, June 14, 2019

Can’t beat this forecast!  Much cooler than last year and no rain until after midnight.  Enjoy the 70s and a refreshing breeze upon arrival with temps dropping back to the 60s after sunset.

Great day for lunch outside!  Mostly sunny with a beautiful high of 76.  This will be a huge improvement from the rain and 60s we got stuck with on Thursday.

Storms are expected this weekend.  On and off rain all day Saturday with strong storms possible, especially in the evening and especially Indianapolis and south toward  Shelbyville and Columbus.

More storms are expected on Sunday, so weekend rain totals could be as high as two inches!

More rain chances for most of next week with the driest day being Wednesday.

