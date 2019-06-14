Crashes in Decatur County close part of I-74 eastbound

Posted 11:34 am, June 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56AM, June 14, 2019

Photo via Sgt. Stephen Wheeles/Indiana State Police

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. – A pair of crashes slowed traffic on I-74 eastbound Friday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, one of the crashes happened on eastbound I-74 near mile marker 138 and involved an injury.

ISP said I-74 is closed at exit 134 near Greensburg. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

Another crash at mile marker 144 involved a semi that went off the road. The driver had to be assisted from the cab and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

