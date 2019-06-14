Colts sign Bobby Okereke in final draft pick

LIVE STREAM: Party animals spend a night in the jungle at Zoobilation 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The end of the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason work included the end of off-the-field business.

The team has signed its final draft pick – third-round linebacker Bobby Okereke – to a four-year contract. Financial terms were not released, by the Stanford product was due a four-year deal worth $3.403 million with an $883,116 signing bonus under the NFL’s rookie wage scale.

Okereke is the last of the Colts’ 10 draft picks to sign his rookie deal.

The team expects Okereke to provide depth at the linebacker position, perhaps at middle ‘backer. In 51 games at Stanford, he piled up 240 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

