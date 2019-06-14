Another wet weekend for central Indiana
June precipitation is off to a fast start and our wet weather trend will continue. We’ve had either rain or snow on almost every weekend of 2019 and this will be another wet weekend. Expect t-storms to develop overnight and continue through most of Saturday. We will also have t-storms on Sunday. Next week will also be wet with a daily chance for t-storms through Thursday.
We have only had 3 dry weekend this year.
We have had over an inch of rain this month.
Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.
Scattered t-storms will continue through Saturday afternoon.
Heavy rain is likely south of I-70 late Saturday.
Showers are likely Sunday morning.
There will be several dry hours Sunday.
More t-storms will develop Sunday afternoon.
Over an inch of rain is likely this weekend.
Mild temperatures and rain will be with us for most of next week.