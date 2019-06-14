× Another wet weekend for central Indiana

June precipitation is off to a fast start and our wet weather trend will continue. We’ve had either rain or snow on almost every weekend of 2019 and this will be another wet weekend. Expect t-storms to develop overnight and continue through most of Saturday. We will also have t-storms on Sunday. Next week will also be wet with a daily chance for t-storms through Thursday.

We have only had 3 dry weekend this year.

We have had over an inch of rain this month.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.

Scattered t-storms will continue through Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely south of I-70 late Saturday.

Showers are likely Sunday morning.

There will be several dry hours Sunday.

More t-storms will develop Sunday afternoon.

Over an inch of rain is likely this weekend.

Mild temperatures and rain will be with us for most of next week.