Another wet weekend for central Indiana

Posted 1:47 pm, June 14, 2019, by

June precipitation is off to a fast start and our wet weather trend will continue. We’ve had either rain or snow on almost every weekend of 2019 and this will be another wet weekend. Expect t-storms to develop overnight and continue through most of Saturday. We will also have t-storms on Sunday. Next week will also be wet with a daily chance for t-storms through Thursday.

We have only had 3 dry weekend this year.

We have had over an inch of rain this month.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.

Scattered t-storms will continue through Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely south of I-70 late Saturday.

Showers are likely Sunday morning.

There will be several dry hours Sunday.

More t-storms will develop Sunday afternoon.

Over an inch of rain is likely this weekend.

Mild temperatures and rain will be with us for most of next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.