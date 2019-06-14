× All-time Indians attendance at Victory Field reaches 14 million

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’ve enjoyed an afternoon or evening watching Indians baseball downtown sicne Victory Field opened July 11, 1996, you’re a part of history.

On June 14, 2019, the Indianapolis Indians welcomed their 14 millionth fan through the Victory Field gates.

“Indianapolis Indians fans are some of the best in baseball, and we thank them for helping us achieve another important milestone in our downtown ballpark’s history,” said Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. “There’s nothing like the energy from a full house at Victory Field. Our fans provide that buzz every summer, and we are so appreciative of that constant support year after year.”

For the past six seasons, the Indians have led Minor League Baseball in combined total attendance. The Tribe hosted more than 600 thousand fans at Victory Field in 2018.