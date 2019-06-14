4 arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four people were arrested on the city’s near northwest side on Monday, June 10, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

An IMPD police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of 27th Street and Riverside Drive when the driver of vehicle, Thomas Mcelwain, continued to drive for three more blocks before stopping.

After the stop, the officer detected the smell of marijuana smoke in Mcelwain’s vehicle and asked him to turn off his car.

Police say Mcelwain drove away, leading officers on a brief chase before striking a wooden fence.

Mcelwain was observed throwing a handgun and a plastic tupperware container over a fence into the backyard of a home on the 2600 block of Burton Avenue. He proceeded to flee on foot and was apprehended shortly after a K9 track.

Police returned to the home and observed the items thrown by Mcelwain being taken inside by residents, Tyjuan Martin and T’Anthony Martin.

According to police, the homeowner gave detectives a signed consent to search the home. Officers located approximately 11.75 lbs of raw marijuana and a scale with clear plastic baggies associated with packaging narcotics.

Two handguns were also found, one of which was stolen out of Marion County on May 5, 2019.

Mcelwain was arrested for two counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, possession and dealing of marijuana, reckless driving and criminal recklessness.

Tyjuan and T’Anthony Martin were arrested for possession and dealing of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, obstruction of justice, and assisting a criminal.

Danisha Noble, who was also at the home, was placed under arrest for two outstanding warrants.