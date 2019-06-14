2 people receive multiple felony charges after traffic stop in Anderson

LIVE STREAM: Party animals spend a night in the jungle at Zoobilation 2019

Posted 5:26 pm, June 14, 2019, by

James Burton and Stephanie Crago (Photo courtesy of the Madison County Jail)

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two people were arrested for numerous felony charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, June 13.

A blue Honda sedan traveling east on 53rd Street was stopped for a loud, dragging exhaust pipe around 12:30 p.m., according to police.

James Burton, 23, of Wabash, and his passenger Stephanie Crago, 36, of Anderson, were observed with a syringe cap and other items in the car indicative of drug use, according to police.

Police found syringes filled with suspected heroin, methamphetamine and narcotic capsules believed to be Gabapentin, along with a digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Burton and Crago were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and unlawful possession of a syringe.

The license plate on the car expired in 2017 and was also found to be stolen. Burton received an additional charge of possession of stolen property for the stolen license plate.

Burton and Crago were taken to Madison County Jail and their car was towed and impounded.

