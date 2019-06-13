Weekend Rock: Carrie Underwood, Young The Giant, Big Head Todd and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer concert season is here! Welcome to Weekend Rock, your weekly guide to some of the big shows coming to Indy!

If you’re not headed to Bonnaroo for the weekend, bring your dancing shoes to White Rabbit Cabaret on Thursday and check out local rock n’ rollers Chives.

Getting into the sold-out Blackbear show at Old National Center on Friday might be tough, so head downstairs to Deluxe. The Phosphorescent show will see the best of alternative folk singer Matthew Houck’s Muchacho and the newly released C'est La Vie albums.

Friday also brings heartland rock band BoDeans to The Vogue. The band’s 30-year career took off when 1986’s Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams was released to critical acclaim and landed them an opening slot on U2’s The Joshua Tree tour. The Wisconsin natives have been steadily releasing their brand of roots-rock and alternative albums, the latest being Thirteen in 2017.

Two more bands that got started in the ‘80s and helped define the ‘90s alternative sound will play Indy’s Garfield Park on Saturday: Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Toad The Wet Sprocket. Promoters MOKB Presents have been working with Indy Parks for the last four years to bring quality acts to MacAllister Amphitheatre, and this show promises to be the highlight of the weekend.

Also on Saturday, Texas natives Whiskey Myers are bringing some southern rock to Deluxe at Old National Centre and Robert Schwartzman’s pop-rock outfit Rooney is “Live & Acoustic” at HI-FI Indy.

Young The Giant + Fitz and The Tantrums will land at Farm Bureau Lawn on Sunday. Young The Giant is promoting their Mirror Master album from last year and Fitz and The Tantrums are promising some big announcements on this tour. Indy is only the second date of this massive co-headline tour which guarantees to get your feet moving.

Sunday also brings country superstar Carrie Underwood back to Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Cry Pretty Tour 360 is the latest tour in Underwood’s incredibly successful career. Some Hoosier fans may even remember when she was the opening act for Kenny Chesney at Ruoff Music Center (then: Verizon Wireless, always: Deer Creek) in September 2006, shortly after her American Idol win.

Next week: New Found Glory plays Old National Centre on Tuesday, and Anderson pop-punkers The Ataris will be at HI-FI Indy on Wednesday. Multi-platinum singer Josh Groban is also playing Wednesday in another big show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. This is the second leg of the Bridges tour and features country singer Jennifer Nettles.