UPDATE: Indianapolis police locate missing man with bipolar disorder

Nicholas Diaz (Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

UPDATE: 

Indianapolis police say Nicholas Diaz has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing man who suffers from bipolar disorder and may need medical assistance.

IMPD says 28-year-old Nicholas Diaz has not been seen or heard from since Friday, June 7. He was last seen in the 7100 block of E. Hanna Ave.

Diaz is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Diaz’ whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

