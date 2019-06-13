Traffic nightmares at Keystone and 96th in Carmel finding end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- A traffic nightmare in Carmel is getting a much needed face lift.

Drivers heading toward Keystone Avenue and 96th street can expect drastic traffic changes starting Friday morning. The light at the intersection is being removed, so flow can be increased. Cars are being pushed to new on and off ramps. There will be a right turn on, and right turn off, of 96th from Keystone, but anyone heading westbound while trying to get on 465 southbound will need to do a u-turn at 106th to get on.

“That will be Keystone Parkway going up and over 96th street, and an at grade round about here at the intersection," Carmel City Engineer Jeremy Kashman said describing the final look of the project.

It's all part of a masterplan to alleviate the second most dangerous intersection in the state. Crashes there rose 40% between 2011 and 2015.

The process has been difficult on nearby business who are trying to stay competitive despite the constant traffic jams over the past few months. The majority of the intersection is taken up by a handful of car dealerships. Coast to Coast Imports Collections had their entrance taken away for an offramp, and their glass tower to showcase cars is shadowed by the ramp as well.

“Looking towards the future excited to see what it bring," said Coast to Coast salesperson Benjamin McLaughlin, “We all have our war stories of how we are dealing with it, so we all get together sometimes.”