Tracking rain and dropping temperatures

Just a few showers moving through Thursday morning. You may have to click on your windshield wipers for part of your drive in. Nothing widespread is anticipated at all today, but we could have on and off rain at any point through the afternoon and evening.

Rain totals will only be a few hundredths of an inch for downtown and south. Slightly higher totals are possible north toward Muncie and Kokomo.

A few more light showers will pop up throughout the morning and we may manage some partial clearing in the afternoon. We could also have storms develop, meaning you'd to dash indoors at times. It'll be too chilly to sit out on the patio though, so it's a good afternoon to go to the movies or catch up on some laundry.

The rain is wrapping around that low to our north and now that we're behind the cold front and it's getting windy, we're expecting the rain to be whipped around quite a bit.

Wednesday's high was 76°, which is below average to begin with. Today, we'll drop ten degrees from that and we should be in the low 80s this time of the year.

All improves right in time for Zoobilation! Friday morning will be cold, but we'll be dry and in the 70s when you arrive at the zoo. We'll drop into the 60s after the sun sets. Really, I don't think the forecast could be any better. See you at the zoo!

An active weekend is again in the forecast. Wind and a few storms are possible on Saturday with much of the rain in the evening. Expect storms on and off for Father's Day on Sunday.