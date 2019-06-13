Sheriff ‘extremely disappointed’ after Bartholomew County Council votes against new dispatchers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A recent vote by the Bartholomew County Council has started a public safety debate.

On Tuesday, the Council voted to not hire two new dispatchers. Council President Matthew Miller says 911 dispatch currently has two openings, so they need to fill those positions first. He says the council is also waiting to find out how much money they’ll receive from the state for their annual budget.

“There’s currently two open positions for the 911 center that have gone unfilled,” said Miller. “So, let’s fill those two positions first. Let’s wait 60 days until budget time. We’re going to have our full, annual budget in 60 days for next year.”

However, this 3-4 decision by the county council has many people speaking out on social media about their concerns, including Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers.

“I am extremely disappointed that four members of our Bartholomew County Council voted ‘no’ to add much needed dispatchers to the Bartholomew County Emergency 911 Center," said Sheriff Myers in a statement posted to his Facebook page.

On Tuesday, 911 Director Todd Noblitt presented statistics to the council showing why he believes the two new dispatch positions are needed. He said that emergency calls have increased almost 58 percent while the number of dispatchers has remained unchanged for almost two decades. He said right now there are 24 dispatchers.

Sheriff Myers added in his statement, “When it comes to our 911 Center – we are not where we need to be. Due to this shortage, our current dispatchers will be, if they aren’t already, mandated to work overtime. Due to the high volume of calls and the emotional and stressful nature of these calls, this will take a toll on even our most veteran dispatchers.”

Council President Miller says there’s no crisis. He says he appreciates that people care about the issue, but he’s disappointed about the backlash. He hopes people will come to more county council meetings to understand why decisions are being made.

“There is no immediate crisis, people should be assured when they call 911, we have great dispatchers that have really good training. We got great public safety all the way around, from the city and county,” said Miller.

Last year, the county council voted to raise the pay of dispatchers. Miller says it was the largest raise they’ve had in a long time. He says they’ve also added several additional spots for supervisors.

“It was an attempt to try to reward our dispatchers who have been career-long and have been there a long time and are really, really good at their job,” said Miller.

Miller says public safety is a high priority and the council plans to re-visit the dispatch request in August.

“Personally, I’ve been a deputy for 10 years," said Miller. "So, I used to work for the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office not only as a merit deputy but also a volunteer reserve deputy, so my highest priority is on public safety.”

Miller invites the community to come to county council meetings. They're held on the second Tuesday of each month.

Below is Sheriff Matt Myers' entire statement: