Scotty’s Brewhouse closes its doors in Brownsburg

Posted 12:32 pm, June 13, 2019, by

Scotty's Brewhouse in Brownsburg (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – The Scotty’s Brewhouse location in Brownsburg has permanently closed.

A brand manager confirmed Thursday that the restaurant’s last day of business was Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the independent owner, SL Brownsburg made the abrupt decision to close Scotty’s Brewhouse Brownsburg at the end of business on Wednesday, June 12,” said Brand Manager, Ashley Merder. “We would like to thank the wonderful employees for their years of service and dedication to Scotty’s Brewhouse. The team is what made this Brewhouse a home to so many locals.”

Scotty’s says it’s working to relocate the staff that worked at the West Northfield Drive location, which opened in April of 2014.

The business is encouraging patrons who frequented the Brownsburg location to go to the Butler Scotty’s Dawghouse location, which is one of the nine locations that remain open, five in Indiana.

“What’s next? We plan on reviving the menu, quality of food, and the overall guest experience in order to avoid future retraction,” said Merder.

The closure of the Brownsburg Scotty’s comes days after the closure of Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Company, which was founded by the same man, Scott Wise.

Wise was sued earlier this year by investors who claim they were defrauded out of more than $1 million. Wise denies the allegations. Arizona-based Due North Holdings LLC acquired the brand in 2016.

