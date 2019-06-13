Police: Indiana couple made steroids in room hidden behind bookcase

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a Lawrenceburg couple accused of making steroids inside a hidden room in their home.

According to ISP, the investigation started in February when police intercepted a package containing chemical compounds used in the manufacture of steroids. The package was supposed to go to a home in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The package, after arriving in Ohio, was eventually supposed to end up at the home of 35-year-old Nicholas Gilbertson and 34-year-old Cori Gilbertson in Lawrenceburg, police said.

Since the Gilbertsons live in Indiana, state police launched an investigation. They gathered additional information and served a search warrant at the couple’s Lawrenceburg home in March.

Inside, state troopers located a secret room hidden behind a bookcase; police said the room contained a sophisticated steroid manufacturing operation that included a ventilation system. Investigators found items and chemicals associated with the production of steroids along with 25,000 pills or capsules that were ready for distribution.

State police said the couple often accepted bitcoin in exchange for the steroids and distributed about $80,000 in controlled substances per month.

Police arrested Nicholas and Cori Gilbertson Monday on numerous charges, including dealing controlled substances, possession of a legend drug and maintaining a common nuisance.