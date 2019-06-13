× Overturned semi closes ramp on south side during Thursday morning rush hour

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An overturned semi closed a south side interstate ramp late in the Thursday morning rush hour .

Indiana State Police reported that the driver was traveling eastbound on County Line Road just before 8 a.m. as was heading onto the northbound I-65 ramp when something, broke causing the cab and trailer to overturn.

The driver was not injured, but the ramp is expected to remain closed until early afternoon for cleanup and removal of the truck’s cargo.