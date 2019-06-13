Overturned semi closes ramp on south side during Thursday morning rush hour

Posted 11:24 am, June 13, 2019, by

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An overturned semi closed a south side interstate ramp late in the Thursday morning rush hour .

Indiana State Police reported that the driver was traveling eastbound on County Line Road  just before 8 a.m. as was heading onto the northbound I-65 ramp when something, broke causing the cab and trailer to overturn.

The driver was not injured, but the ramp is expected to remain closed until early afternoon for cleanup and removal of the truck’s cargo.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.