INDOT: 5 weekend construction projects in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Construction work will continue throughout Marion County starting Friday, June 14 through Monday, June 17.
Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says there are five project working simultaneously throughout the weekend.
INDOT is also reminding drivers to plan for extra time when driving to destinations around the city and to watch for slow traffic in construction zones.
Here is a list of the planned projects for the weekend:
- FULL CLOSURE on I-65 NB from I-465 to I-865
- Closure begins Friday at 9 p.m.
- June 14 to July 1
- FULL CLOSURE on I-70 EB from I-465 to South Split (West side)
- Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- ALL ramps in this section will be closed.
- I-65 NB from Southport Rd to I-465
- Right three lanes closed
- On ramps from Southport Rd to I-65 NB will be closed
- Closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- I-465 SB from White River to Pendleton Pike
- Left two lanes closed
- Closed from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- I-465 SB from Michigan Rd to I-65 interchange
- ONLY right lane open
- Friday 8 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.
- I-865 EB to I-465 EB ramp CLOSED
- Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.