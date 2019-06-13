× Indianapolis Zoo closed Friday, June 14, for Zoobilation setup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you planned to visit the Indianapolis Zoo on Friday, you should know the zoo will be closed.

Friday, June 14, marks Zoobilation, and that means crews will be busy putting the finishing touches on setup for the event.

Zoobilation is a black-tie fundraiser that allows guests to sample fine dining while exploring the zoo. The Indianapolis Zoo bills it as “the biggest party for animal conservation in the state.”

The fundraiser is in its 33rd year. This year’s theme is “Night in the Jungle” as the zoo celebrates the arrival of its newest animals, sloths and snakes.

More than 5,000 guests are expected for the event, which sold out within minutes. As a proud media partner of Zoobilation, CBS4 will livestream the red carpet and provide live coverage of the event.