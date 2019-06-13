× Indianapolis Colts sign cornerback Kenny Moore II to 4-year extension

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An offseason committed to continuity and rewarding their own has added another player to the list.

Kenny Moore II, one of the Indianapolis Colts’ rising stars, has agreed to a four-year extension, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Financial terms were not immediately available and the extension won’t become official until Moore, 23, signs it this afternoon.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the new money in the extension makes Moore the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL. Moore would have been a restricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

The 5’9″, 190-pounder has emerged as one of the Colts’ defensive mainstays since being claimed off waivers from New England in September 2017. He has appeared in 33 games, including 22 as a starter, and contributed four interceptions and 19 defended passes.

Coordinator Matt Eberflus expanded Moore’s role as last season unfolded and tapped into his blitz skills. Moore set a team postseason record with 3 sacks in the playoffs.

Moore is the latest in a growing list of Colts who have signed extensions since the end of last season. Consider:

placekicker Adam Vinatieri: 1-year, $3.825 million.

safety Clayton Geathers: 1 year, $2.75 million.

cornerback Pierre Desir: 3 years, $25 million.

guard Mark Glowinski: 3 years, $18 million.

defensive lineman Margus Hunt: 2 years, $9 million.

punter Rigoberto Sanchez: 4 years, $11.6 million.

long-snapper Luke Rhodes: 4 years, $4.85 million.

