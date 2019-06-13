Hoosiers now second-guessing Dominican Republic vacation plans following tourist deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- At least six U.S. tourists have now died under mysterious circumstances in the Dominican Republic. As news of the deaths continues to spread, some Americans, including Hoosiers, are now second guessing their vacation plans.

Agents at several Central Indiana travel agencies say they’ve had clients either delay, cancel, or express reservations about traveling to the Dominican. Alex Kutin, the owner of Travel Leaders Indy says he too has fielded calls of concern. Kutin however says he assures clients that the Dominican Republic is still a safe place for them to go.

"The clients are basically saying should I go to the D.R. or not, is it safe to travel there? And our response it yes, it is” Kutin said.

Like many travel agencies, Kutin says he looks to travel advisories issued by the State Department to help determine how safe a destination is. The Dominican Republic is currently under a level 2 advisory, which is the same as countries like Germany, Italy and France.

Still, concern over travel to the island is spreading.

“We have a local mom group, and someone was asking, and there must have been about 27 comments from people who say they wouldn’t travel there at this time,” Robin Sackstein said.

I don’t want to go there. It really does freak me out,” Lynn Nye said.

The Dominican Republic is a largely popular tourist hotspot for Americans. According to Dominican officials around two million Americans visit the island each year.

Experts say regardless of any country you’re visiting, its always good to exercise caution.

“You just can’t be too safe. You’re in unfamiliar territory, you’re not as comfortable, and it puts you a little on the defensive,” Doug Kouns said.

Kouns is a former FBI special agent with two decades of experience. He says when it comes to your health while traveling out of the country, its never a bad idea to avoid drinking anything that wasn’t sealed, and eating foods that aren’t cooked or didn’t come in a package.

“You just don’t know so unless it sealed, I wouldn’t drink it,” he said.

Kouns also recommends downloading the State Department’s Smart Traveler app, which gives you detailed information about the risks in any country.