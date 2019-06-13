× Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue: Episode 5 – Carsen Edwards

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Carsen Edwards elevated his game, and his draft stock in what was a memorable run for both him as an individual, as well as Purdue basketball as a team, during the NCAA Tournament this past March.

In episode five of the Full Steam Ahead Podcast, CBS4’s Adam Bartels catches up with the Purdue basketball legend, and current draft hopeful on the phone following a workout for a prospective NBA team as he prepares for the NBA Draft.

