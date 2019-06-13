× From huge concerts to the crowning of Miss Indiana, here are all the events you won’t want to miss this weekend

Italian Street Festival

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

Indianapolis’ much loved Italian Street Festival is back this Friday and Saturday (June 14-15) from 5-11 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Attendees can enjoy delicious Italian food, wine and beer, live music and amusement rides! Parking and admission is free, but food and beverage purchases require a food ticket which are $1 per ticket (cash only), with most food items costing 4 or 6 tickets. Ticket booths are located throughout the festival grounds. The carnival rides take cash and are independently operated.

Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen Pageant

Zionsville Performing Arts Center (Zionsville High School)

A new Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen will be crowned this Saturday night at Zionsville High School’s Performing Arts Center. There will be three nights of preliminary competitions Wednesday-Friday. Then, Saturday will kick off with the Miss Indiana Parade down Zionsville’s Main Street, directly followed by an autograph signing with the candidates and reigning queens at Boone Village. The final competition kicks off later that evening at 6 p.m.

Guggman Haus Brewing Co. Grand Opening

Guggman Haus Brewing Co.

Come celebrate as Guggman Haus Brewing Co. officially opens their doors for business! The public is invited to their grand opening celebration this Saturday, June 15, starting at noon. This new microbrewery is located inside a restored house on the property of the famed Boyle Racing Headquarters located one block north of 16th Street in the Riverside Neighborhood. This 21+ event will feature live music, food trucks, games in the garden, Brewery and Haus tours, 6 Haus beers available with special beer tappings throughout the day and a Boyle Racecar Hauler Exhibition.

Grand Prix of Beech Grove

Beech Grove

The inaugural Grand Prix of Beech Grove is set for this Sunday, June 16. Check out racers of all ages as they compete on a course set up in front of Hornet Park Community Center (and will also include a portion of the south parking lot and the circle in front of Beech Grove High School). The event is sanctioned by the Southern Indiana Racing Association (SIRA) for karting. It is the third event of the year for SIRA. Organizers expect races will begin in early afternoon and end at 5 p.m. Admission is free for spectators. Parking is available at the north and rear parking lots at the high school and in front of the Hornet Park Community Center. Spectators are urged to bring their lawn chairs for comfort. Viewing sites include an area at the far west side of the football field. Vendors, including the Beech Grove Lions Club, will be on site as well as a variety of food trucks and show cars.

Carrie Underwood: The Cry Pretty Tour 360

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Carrie Underwood is bringing her Cry Pretty 360 Tour to Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Sunday, June 16! The show will kick off at 7 p.m. and will also feature openers Maddie and Tae and Runaway Jane.

2nd Annual Dog Dayz of Summer Event

Fountain Square Brewing Co.

Calling all dog lovers! Come meet your fellow dog loving neighbors at Fountain Square Brewing Company this Saturday, June 15 from 2-6 p.m. for their Dog Dayz of Summer event! This is a free event featuring the long release of “Puppy Kisses” Raspberry Berliner Weisse. Attendees can expect food, fun and lots of adorable adoptable pups from local rescue groups. Pet portrait artist extraordinaire, Amanda Noftsier, will be on site doing a live painting session as well as vendors like City Dogs Grocery and Bow Wow Meow Boutique.

Reba McEntire in Concert

Harrah’s Hoosier Park

Three-time Grammy award winner Reba McEntire is coming to the Outdoor Music Center at Harrah’s Hoosier Park this Saturday, June 15. Reba’s reign of No. 1 hits spans four decades, making her one of the most successful female recording artists in history. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.

