Dollar, dollar bills y’all! Breakout Games returns to Indy with $2,000 treasure hunt

Posted 1:58 pm, June 13, 2019, by

Getty Images, stock photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You could score some cold hard cash in downtown Indianapolis tonight. Breakout Games is bringing back its national treasure hunt to the Circle City.

You and your friends can search for $2,000 in cash hidden throughout Indianapolis. The treasure hunt is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and clues for finding the 20 $100 bills will be released every 30 minutes.

“This is an effort to help people connect with one another through shared problem solving in your city,” the company said in a press release.

It’s free to participate and open to everyone. If you’re interested, you can sign up to participate by texting “INDYHUNT” to 31996 or by visiting breakoutgames.com/indianapolis. A reminder text will be sent when the games begin.

The first person to find the money at each correct location wins the cash. Use #BreakoutHunt to document the journey.

You can follow along on the Breakout Games Greenwood and Breakout Games Castelton Facebook pages.

