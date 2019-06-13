Central Indiana will have taste of May for Zoobilation, Symphony on the Prairie

Posted 3:55 pm, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:11PM, June 13, 2019

Meteorologists talk a lot about the “window of opportunity” during the month of May. Now, I’ll use the phrase in respect to two big events scheduled for Friday. The “window of opportunity” is wide open for Zoobilation and Symphony on the Prairie.

Our weather will feel like May as we’ll have sunny skies with highs in the 70s. Expect a clear, cool evening with temperatures dropping into the 60s by 10 p.m. For comparison, last year for Zoobilation the high was 91 degrees and rain from scattered storms abbreviated some of the live musical performances.

We’ve had either rain or snow on almost every weekend of 2019 and that streak will continue this weekend. Expect t-storms to develop Saturday and be more widespread on Sunday. We’ll also have a daily chance for t-storms for most of next week.

Temperatures will dip into the 40s tonight.

Last year tied for the warmest Zoobilation with a high of 91.

We had rain last year for Zoobilation.

Expect a dry, mild Friday evening.

We’ve had over an inch of rain this month.

We have only had three dry weekend this year.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain next week.

